Former Army General: Brennan Wants To Overthrow Trump’s Government

Former Army Brigadier General Anthony Tata said former CIA director John Brennan is a “clear and present danger” to the United States and wants to “overthrow” President Donald Trump.

Tata said Brennan’s tweets disparaging Trump and calling for his removal is enough to revoke his security clearance.

Brennan has also claimed that Trump’s insistence on no collusion is “hogwash.”

“He spied on American citizens and lied in front of Congress about that spying,” Tata said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday.

(…)

“John Brennan is a clear and present danger and a threat to this nation,” Tata concluded.

“He supports the overthrow of this particular president. And he needed to have his access to information revoked.”

Someone who advocates the overthrow of the government is defined as “Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates … the duty necessity, desirability or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States.” – READ MORE