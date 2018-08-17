Horror: 71 Overdoses Rock City’s Park in 1 Day, Cops’ Narcan Ineffective

On Wednesday, New Haven, Connecticut, underwent a lengthy day of horrific overdoses, all caused by what is thought to be one batch of synthetic marijuana, also known as K2.

As many as 76 overdoses occurred in 24 hours. Most of them were at a city park called The Green, but seven occurred between Fair Haven and Westville.

The total # of overdoses stands at 76. At 10p, it was at 71. So those five overdoses took place outside of the Green, according to police. First responders are still at the Green in case more overdoses happen. pic.twitter.com/1VgVOStcbE — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) August 16, 2018

According to the New Haven Register, the 24 hours of started Tuesday night.

New Haven police chase down a man who appeared to be overdosing after he refused treatment from a medic @NBCConnecticut #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/XHTo7YUbbA — Justin Schecker (@jscheckerNBCCT) August 15, 2018

After three overdoses occurred on The Green Tuesday night, police stationed themselves there to prepare for any other overdoses, City Office of Emergency Management Director Rick Fontana told the Regiswter. The officers were also there to prevent any more buyers from purchasing the synthetic cannabinoid K2, which authorities believed could have been laced with the deadly drug fentanyl.

By Thursday afternoon, according to CNN, there an additional 19 overdoses in the area, bringing the total to 95.

Synthetic marijuana “is plant material sprayed with chemicals that mimic the high from real marijuana,” according to Fox News.

Fontana confirmed that 71 people had overdosed between 8 a.m. and 9:28 p,m, on Wednesday. That number increased as the night went on. – READ MORE