Pro-Life Leaders Say Biden-Harris ‘Most Pro-Abortion Presidential Ticket in History’

Joe Biden’s choice of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate makes the 2020 Democrat ticket the “most pro-abortion presidential ticket in history,” American pro-life leaders say.

Harris brings with her an extreme “abortion on demand” position and close ties with abortion industry giant Planned Parenthood.

It was Harris who, as California attorney general, directed her office to lead the raid on Center for Medical Progress (CMP) project lead David Daleiden after CMP released undercover videos exposing Planned Parenthood’s fetal tissue sales practices.

It’s a bad joke for @KamalaHarris to say she’s running for “truth, justice, decency, equality, freedom, democracy” when she weaponized the powers of law enforcement to attack my 1st Amendment civil rights as a citizen journalist at the bidding of her @PPact donors and backers. https://t.co/ohzYKi2zxU — David Daleiden (@daviddaleiden) January 21, 2019

It was Harris’s office that collaborated with Planned Parenthood to produce legislation that would criminalize the CMP undercover journalists for publishing and distributing recordings of private communications with abortion providers in California. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --