Mayor de Blasio threatens laying off 22K NYC workers if the federal gov’t doesn’t bail him out — it’s ‘painfully real’

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is doubling down on his warning that the city will need to cut 22,000 workers on Oct. 1 unless the federal government bails it out.

The embattled mayor told reporters Wednesday that the massive number of impending layoffs is “painfully real.”

“The overwhelming cost of local government is personnel. Where we put our money is into the people who provide services to New Yorkers, whether they’re first responders, health care workers, sanitation workers, educators, you name it,” de Blasio said, according to Politico.

“If you’re going to keep cutting and keep cutting, it has to at some point reach personnel. It’s just pure logic of budgets, and it’s very sad logic. I don’t like it one bit, and I want to avert this at all costs. So that 22,000 number is painfully real,” he continued. – READ MORE

