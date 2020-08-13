EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein’s Partner Finds Hundreds of Millions in Bank Accounts from Money Laundered By Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell — Hiding Right Under the Feds’ Noses

Jeffrey Epstein was worth far, far, far more than what the Justice Department claims and hundreds of millions more of that net wealth was derived from rampant money laundering with the help of Ghislaine Maxwell, according to an exclusive interview on the Thomas Paine Podcast with Epstein’s business partner. Listen above.

The Justice Department claims Epstein’s estate is worth $500 million. But the top Epstein insider told Paine that amount is chicken scratch — Epstein was worth much more. And why haven’t the Feds grabbed those funds for the victims? Steven Hoffenberg spills more beans about the crime duo of Epstein and Maxwell and how hundreds of millions in illicit cash has been hidden. How much is Epstein’s estate worth? Listen above.

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --