Pro-Illegal Immigration Activist Jorge Ramos Complains He’s ‘Never Been Treated so Badly’

Jorge Ramos, Univision anchor and open borders activist, is not enjoying his first year living in President Donald Trump’s America, as he explained to Spanish radio host Javier del Pino last week.

“With Donald Trump there, I have never been treated so badly. I have never been insulted so much. We’ve never been attacked so much. They have never tried to run us out as much as now,” Ramos told Madrid-based Cadena SER, according to a translation by the Media Research Center’s Newsbusters.

“This is the worst moment I’ve had in the 34 years I’ve been living in the United States, the worst moment,” Ramos emphasized.

Ramos once told the Los Angeles Times that, when he was originally allowed to legally immigrate to America, “To me it was a palace … the United States gave me opportunities that my country of origin could not: freedom of the press and complete freedom of expression.” – READ MORE

