Atheists Give Trump ‘Lump of Coal’ for Christmas for His Support for Religious Liberty

An atheist organization took out an ad in the New York Times to announce it is giving President Donald Trump a “lump of coal” for Christmas for his executive order protecting religious liberty.

The Freedom from Religion Foundation (FFRF) – an organization that champions abortion and LGBT rights – displays what it calls its “light-hearted, full-page ad” on its Facebook account. The ad appeared on Thursday – the winter solstice.

“President Trump’s great big Christmas present to the Religious Right . . . is a great big war on the separation of church and state,” the ad states.

The ad’s four large stockings – labeled “Religious vouchers,” “Cabinet Zealots,” “Church Politicking” and “Stacked Judiciary” – are hung and filled with money, crosses and other gifts. Smaller stockings hung beneath the larger ones each bear a lump of coal and are labeled “Women’s rights,” “LGBT,” “Planned Parenthood,” “Muslim Immigrants” and “Civil Liberties.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *