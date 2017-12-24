True Pundit

Politics

Atheists Give Trump ‘Lump of Coal’ for Christmas for His Support for Religious Liberty

Posted on by
Share:

An atheist organization took out an ad in the New York Times to announce it is giving President Donald Trump a “lump of coal” for Christmas for his executive order protecting religious liberty.

The Freedom from Religion Foundation (FFRF) – an organization that champions abortion and LGBT rights – displays what it calls its “light-hearted, full-page ad” on its Facebook account. The ad appeared on Thursday – the winter solstice.

“President Trump’s great big Christmas present to the Religious Right . . . is a great big war on the separation of church and state,” the ad states.

The ad’s four large stockings – labeled “Religious vouchers,” “Cabinet Zealots,” “Church Politicking” and “Stacked Judiciary” – are hung and filled with money, crosses and other gifts. Smaller stockings hung beneath the larger ones each bear a lump of coal and are labeled “Women’s rights,” “LGBT,” “Planned Parenthood,” “Muslim Immigrants” and “Civil Liberties.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Atheists Give Trump ‘Lump of Coal’ for Christmas for His Support for Religious Liberty - Breitbart
Atheists Give Trump ‘Lump of Coal’ for Christmas for His Support for Religious Liberty - Breitbart

An atheist organization's ad gives Trump a “lump of coal” for Christmas for his executive order protecting religious liberty.
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: