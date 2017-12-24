Hundreds of Swedish Women Protest After Multiple Gang Rape Cases in Malmo

Hundreds of women in the heavily-migrant populated city of Malmo took to the streets this week to protest the growing levels of sex attacks after a string of gang rapes.

The protests were largely in response to a comment from police in the city, who initially advised women not to go out alone at night in the wake of the gang rape of a 17-year-old described as particularly brutal.

The demonstrators were also protesting the fact that there had been three gang rapes in the city in under a month, the Daily Mail reports.

The women involved demanded that police do more to protect them from violent criminals, and called on the government to push through tougher rape legislation. – READ MORE

