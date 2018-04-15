Pro-Gun Rights Speaker Not Allowed At Parkland High School

Broward County Public Schools will not allow conservative campus activist Charlie Kirk to speak on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s campus about gun rights.

Broward School District spokeswoman Cathleen Brennan said Thursday that she has “met with the student organizers and advised them that non-school sponsored, student-initiated guest speaker assemblies/meetings are not permitted to take place on campus,” the Associated Press reports.

Kirk, founder and executive director of the conservative student group Turning Point USA, was invited to speak by Parkland student Kyle Kashuv, who supports the Second Amendment. A groundswell of support on Twitter pushed Kirk to accept the invitation. Kirk recently interviewed President Trump for an event for millennials at the White House.

“I excitedly accept and look forward to discussing our right to bear arms in front of a captive student audience,” Kirk wrote on Twitter, accepting the invitation.

Kirk tells the Daily Caller in a statement that he will still be speaking at another location and that the school cannot silence the “debate over school safety.” – READ MORE

