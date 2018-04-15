‘Catch and Release’ Still Enforced Despite Trump Order to End It

Federal immigration officials are still carrying out “catch-and-release” border enforcement policies despite President Donald Trump’s order to end the practice — meaning recently arrived illegal immigrants are still able to roam the country freely, according to Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.).

“It is still happening against the wishes of the elected president. And that’s the problem,” DeSantis told Fox news host Laura Ingraham on Thursday night’s “The Ingraham Angle.” “I mean, if you have a caravan coming, they should just be stopped at the border and turned away.”

Promoting immigration enforcement, border security and the construction of a border wall were among Trump’s key campaign policies during the 2016 presidential election. Trump also promised to end “catch-and-release” specifically. As president, he signed a memorandum earlier this month to end the program.

In February 2017, the president ordered the Department of Homeland Security to end the policy as well.

DeSantis noted that he chaired an emergency subcommittee hearing Thursday regarding actions that can be taken to stymie the flow of illegal immigration from Mexico into the U.S., including large groups of illegal immigrants traveling in “caravans” and seeking asylum.

” I think, you know, the consensus amongst most of the witnesses [at the hearing] today was one, Trump ordered the catch and release to be done [away with], yet they’re still doing it,” DeSantis told Ingraham. “Then, the other thing is when you have the massive border surges — that really is a godsend to the drug cartels and the amount of fentanyl and all this junk that they’ve been able to bring into our country that has caused a lot of people to lose their lives.” – READ MORE

