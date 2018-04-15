Mueller May Have Seized Recordings of Trump and Attorney Cohen

Unnamed Sources Told The Chicago Tribune They Are Worried President Trump’s Personal Attorney, Michael Cohen, Might Have Recorded His Conversations With The President And That Federal Prosecutors Now Have Them.

At the apparent request of special counsel Robert Mueller, the FBI raided Cohen’s office, home, and hotel room this week. Numerous reports based on leaks from Mueller’s office indicate that the special counsel is now looking into Trump’s personal sex life. The warrant was specifically written to grab any and all information about a porn star and Playboy bunny who allege to have engaged in consensual affairs with Trump a dozen years ago.

We have also been told that the warrant included communications between attorney and client — Cohen and Trump.

“We heard he had some proclivity to make tapes,” said a Trump adviser, who spoke anonymously to the Chicago Tribune. “Now we are wondering, who did he tape? Did he store those someplace where they were actually seized? . . . Did they find his recordings?” – READ MORE

