Shock Photo: Chelsea Manning Tweets Spark Worries of Suicide; Deleted Selfie Standing Outside on Building’s Ledge

Chelsea Manning just deleted two tweets which have left many people worried that she is suicidal.

Now many — according to the response on social media — are worried that she may be suicidal and are hoping that she is OK. They’re also hoping that she will know that they do not feel like she let anyone down and that she is not a failure, based on responses to Manning’s shocking building-ledge photo and accompanying text: “im sorry.”

Many are worried about Manning’s mental health and hoping that she deleted the tweets because she’s OK.

Here are what the tweets said:

The tweets were written in response to Dawn Ennis, who was angry that Manning had tweeted that voting won’t change anything. You can read the tweet that Manning responded to below:

Chelsea Manning just tweeted out what appears to be a threat of suicide…@stillgray pic.twitter.com/JoqeKcHkpX — Leftist Cuck (@LeftistCuck) May 28, 2018

Friends and associates were trying to reach Manning who did delete the Tweets.

.@xychelsea I hope you deleted those tweets because you decided against harming yourself. You’re a precious creature of God. Praying for you tonight. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 28, 2018

This story is developing.

