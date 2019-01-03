Pro-abortion activist tells kids that abortion is ‘part of God’s plan’ (VIDEO)

A popular YouTube channel for kids recently featured a pro-abortion activist who described abortion as “part of God’s plan” and compared it to “a crappy dentist appointment or something.”

Amelia Bonow, the co-founder of ShoutYourAbortion, was featured last week in an episode of “Kids Meet” called “Kids meet someone who has had an abortion.”

ShoutYourAbortion is a website that claims that “abortion is normal” and publishes stories from women who are proud of having aborted their babies.

Bonow discussed the topic with children of various ages on the program produced by HiHo Kids in Seattle. She also used the platform to criticize the pro-life movement, describing it as anti-choice in her conversations with the kids- READ MORE