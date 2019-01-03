GOP lawmaker says he’ll back Dem rules even though he may face ‘consequences’ for vote

Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) on Wednesday said he plans to vote this week for a package of rules unveiled by House Democrats for the new Congress, an unusual move for a lawmaker in the minority party.

The New York Republican said in a statement that he decided to support the Democratic-backed rules because they include updates to the legislative process that he pushed for as co-chairman of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

“This vote isn’t about partisan politics. It is about doing what is right for the American people. The reforms the Problem Solvers Caucus were able to get included in this rules package go a long way to empower the people we represent, enable rank-and-file Members to govern and make it easier for bipartisan bills to pass,” he said. “We are proud to walk the talk of reaching across the aisle to best serve the people who sent us here.”

By voting to approve the rules package of the majority party, Reed would become the first member of the opposition party to do so since 2001.

Earlier on Wednesday he told The Washington Post that he has received threats of "consequences" from Republican leadership if he votes to support the rules package, though he declined to elaborate.