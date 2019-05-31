Private company resumes construction of the border wall

A private company has restarted construction of a half-mile section of border wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico, after being ordered on Wednesday to stop due to permit issues.

(…)

However, by Thursday, the issues seemed to have been resolved.

“WINNING!” Kolfage wrote in a tweet on Thursday “@WeBuildtheWall was given the green light yesterday afternoon by the city of Sunland Park to resume construction, and our permits were re-issued. From the start We Build The Wall, Inc complied with all regulations as required by law as we stated.”

Kolfage told the Texas Tribune that the current section of the wall his company was working on would cost between $6 million and $8 million. – READ MORE