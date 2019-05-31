Pregnant Illinois Rep: Bill Will Allow Abortion of a ‘Perfectly Healthy’ Baby

Before the Illinois House approved a bill on Tuesday that will allow sweeping new measures in favor of abortion, Illinois State Rep. Avery Bourne (R) spoke Tuesday in protest of the bill.

Speaking through tears, the pregnant Bourne criticized advocates of the bill by pointing out that it would allow women to abort a “perfectly healthy” baby.

“This bill will mean that if a baby requires extraordinary medical measures after they are born, doctors could determine up to the 40th week of pregnancy that that baby was never viable because it had to be flown to the NICU after it was born,” Bourne said. “This bill means that if the baby is viable, a doctor can determine that the post viable abortion can take place, based on a number of factors that can include familial health and the age of the woman.”

Bourne said that in failing to provide a specific definition of "familial health," the bill's authors open the door for that phrase to be interpreted in the broadest senses possible.