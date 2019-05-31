Robert De Niro Claims Trump Can Be Indicted on ‘Multiple Felony Counts’

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro filmed a PSA with multiple former federal prosecutors which claims there is “enough evidence to indict President Trump for multiple felony counts of obstruction of justice.”

That’s right. The attorney general of the United States with the backing of the Department of Justice, as well as special counsel Robert Mueller, couldn’t come to that conclusion, prove it, or realized it would be unconstitutional to even attempt it — but a washed-up actor and his merry band of former lawyers figured it out.

De Niro notes that while he plays Mueller in his role on “Saturday Night Live,” that is just comedy acting — but what he is about to inform the audience is super serious.

As of today, over 1,000 ex-federal prosecutors have signed a statement saying the Mueller Report contains clear evidence that Pres. Trump committed felony obstruction of justice pic.twitter.com/EkWgkf5DtK — Nico Pitney (@nicopitney) May 30, 2019

Agenda item. He begins by noting that hundreds of these former prosecutors, a bipartisan group, have already signed their names to a pledge stating that the President would be facing criminal charges. – READ MORE