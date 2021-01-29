Prisoners At Guantánamo Bay Will Be Offered COVID-19 Vaccinations

Detainees at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, will be offered COVID-19 vaccines possibly starting as early as Monday, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Clayton G. Trivett Jr., the prosecutor in the case against five detainees accused of conspiring in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, said that a Pentagon official approved distributing vaccines to detainees at the prison, the Times reported. The first dose of the vaccine will be offered to the 40 detainees on a voluntary basis as early as Monday.

Trivett told defense lawyers Thursday “that an official in the Pentagon has just signed a memo approving the delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine to the detainee population in Guantánamo,” the Times reported.

The Pentagon says the 40 detainees at Guantánamo Bay will be given Covid-19 vaccines. The lack of vaccinations there has been a major obstacle to resuming war crimes hearings. https://t.co/rene2fAOmv — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 28, 2021

The 6,000 residents and 1,500 troops assigned to detention operations started receiving vaccinations on Jan. 8, the Times reported. Two positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported from the base, though it’s unclear how many have been infected.

The detainees will be required to consent to receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine since the Food and Drug Administration has only approved the emergency-use of either vaccine, the Times reported.

Access to vaccines has prevented hearings for war criminals at the base, The Times reported. It’s unclear whether the defendants in the Sept. 11, 2001, case will consent to receive the vaccine.