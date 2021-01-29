Biden told by GOP state AGs they’re willing to sue if administration oversteps authority

A coalition of six red states led by West Virginia sent a letter to the Biden administration Wednesday saying that they’re watching its actions closely and willing to sue if they believe the new president is doing anything that runs afoul of individual rights, federal law or the Constitution.

The group of Republican states was led by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. The message comes after blue states for four years inundated the Trump administration with lawsuits. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who is now President Biden’s nominee for Health and Human Services secretary, filed more than 100 lawsuits against the Trump administration.

“The President cannot cut constitutional corners or shirk statutory strictures without inevitably doing more harm to our country than good,” the letter says. “y this letter we respectfully urge you when pursuing your policy priorities to honor the core constitutional tenets which should be appreciated and respected by every person entrusted with the honor and burdens of the presidency.”

The letter warns the Biden administration that the states are willing to pursue legal action if they believe the federal government is violating individual constitutional rights; exceeding limits on its powers; Biden is grabbing too much power for himself; or if the administrative state is not being held in check. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --