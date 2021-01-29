Trump meets with McCarthy in Florida to plan GOP House takeover in 2022

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy met with former President Trump at Mar-a-lago Thursday where the two agreed to work together on Republicans taking back the House in 2022.

McCarthy, who once said Trump “bears responsibility” for the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, reunited with Trump in Florida for a “very good and cordial” meeting where McCarthy welcomed Trump’s support in promoting GOP House candidates in the next election, according to a readout from Trump’s team.

“President Trump has agreed to work with Leader McCarthy on helping the Republican Party to become a majority in the House,” according to a statement from Trump-aligned Save America PAC. “They worked very well together in the last election and picked up at least 15 seats when most predicted it would be the opposite. They will do so again, and the work has already started.”

McCarthy tweeted after the meeting: “United and ready to win in ’22”

United and ready to win in ’22. https://t.co/YJWqCdBrCh — Kevin McCarthy (@kevinomccarthy) January 28, 2021

McCarthy welcomed Trump’s commitment to help elect Republicans in the House and Senate. – READ MORE

