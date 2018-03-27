Prince’s toxicology report indicates he had excessively high levels of the drug fentanyl in his system

A newly-discovered report gives a much clearer picture as to Prince’s cause of death in 2016.

According to a toxicology report obtained by the Associated Press from Prince’s autopsy, he had what experts call an “exceedingly high” concentration of fentanyl in his body at the time of his death. For those unfamiliar, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is said to be 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Prince was found dead in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate and many were curious if drugs played a role in the famed musician’s demise. News that he had the drug in his system is not new, as that information came to light roughly six weeks after his death. However, the new confidential report gives a bit of scope as to how much he was dealing with when he died.

Experts say the amount in his system was high, even for someone suffering from chronic pain. The report notes that he had 67.8 micrograms per liter in his system. Fatalities from the drug have been documented in people with blood levels ranging anywhere from three to 58 micrograms per liter. – READ MORE

