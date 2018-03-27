True Pundit

Dem Sheriff Candidate Actually Goes There: We’ll Take Your Guns From Your Cold, Dead Hands

In a video, R. Daryl Fisher — a candidate for sheriff in Buncombe County, North Carolina — said he was willing to pry firearms from the owners’ cold, dead hands if they chose to not hand them in.

“You’ve heard people say, ‘You’ll have to pry my gun from my cold, dead hands,’ OK,” Fisher said. His statement was met with applause and laughter from the room.

The phrase “from my cold, dead hands” is popular among gun owners and was famously associated with former National Rifle Association president Charlton Heston. – READ MORE

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
