Gun-Toting Switzerland Has No Mass Shootings

According to SF Gate, Switzerland “has about 2 million privately owned guns in a nation of 8.3 million people. In 2016, the country had 47 homicides with firearms. The country’s overall murder rate is near zero.”

The last mass shooting in Switzerland occurred in 2001 and left 14 innocent people dead when a man stormed parliament in Zug.

Part of the reason for Switzerland’s mass (and responsible) gun ownership is that boys are trained to properly use a firearm relatively early. In fact, Switzerland has made military service for able-bodied men a mandatory duty between ages 18 and 34.

In addition, similar to the United States, Switzerland’s culture views gun ownership as a patriotic duty to protect their homeland, a tradition that goes as far back as the 1600s. – READ MORE

