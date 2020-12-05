Prince Harry suggests COVID-19 is payback from ‘Mother Nature’

U.S.-based British royal Prince Harry suggested in a recent interview that the coronavirus could be retribution from “Mother Nature,” as he urged his fellow man “to really take a moment and think about what we’ve done” to the earth.

During a virtual sit-down with environmentally focused streaming platform WaterBear, the Duke of Sussex explained, “Somebody said to me at the beginning of the pandemic, it’s almost as though Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms for bad behavior, to really take a moment and think about what we’ve done.

“It’s certainly reminded me about how interconnected we all are, not just as people but through nature,” he continued. “We take so much from her and we rarely give a lot back.”

Reuters noted that “the prince, who has been criticized in the past for his use of private jets, urged people to imagine being a raindrop in order to help repair the Earth.”

The 36-year-old Harry put it this way: “Every single raindrop that falls from the sky relieves the parched ground. What if every one of us was a raindrop? If every single one of us cared? We do, because we have to, because at the end of the day nature is our life source.”- READ MORE

