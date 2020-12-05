Democratic Louisiana Governor Dined Maskless at Country Club Despite Guidelines

Louisiana’s Democratic governor John Bel Edwards was spotted dining at a country club without a mask, despite his own coronavirus health restrictions requiring people to wear masks in public.

Edwards addressed the recently surfaced photograph, which shows him and others dining at the Baton Rouge Country Club in mid-November, at a press conference on Wednesday. Despite his phase three lockdown orders, which mandate that people wear masks whenever they are within six feet of another person, Edwards claimed he did nothing wrong.

“There was absolutely nothing I did that day that violated the rules that were in place in phase three,” Edwards said.

The photo shows Edwards standing near other country club members without a mask, leaning through a doorway to reenter the building.

In an op-ed in the Advocate published just days before Thanksgiving, Edwards told Louisianians to “always wear your mask if you are around people not part of your immediate household.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --