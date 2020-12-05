‘Fine Me’: Texas Trump Supporters Defy COVID-19 Curfew near the Alamo

A group of Trump supporters in Texas came out to the Alamo Friday night in defiance of a COVID-19 curfew put in place by the mayor of San Antonio. The group chanted “fine me!” to the city’s mayor, who put a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in place. The order bans any social activity including congregating “in any area outside of an individual’s household.”

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg (D) issued an emergency order placing an outdoor curfew on residents of the city, NEWS4SA reported. The curfew began at 10 p.m. on November 26. The order bans all outdoor social activities from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Monday morning. The mayor threatened a $1,000 fine for violations. Each day counts as a separate violation, the order states. The order exempts outdoor activities for the purpose of engaging in or seeking the services of essential or nonessential businesses.

Anyone interested in a late night protest in San Antonio on Saturday? https://t.co/sAQPGzRFmA — This Is Texas Freedom Force (@ThisIsTexasFF) November 26, 2020

‘Fine me!’ Hundreds of Trump supporters gather in front of the Alamo to protest curfew https://t.co/q7BypuPckT — KABB FOX 29 (@KABBFOX29) November 28, 2020

This is Texas Freedom Force called the mayor a “Boston liberal” and his order unconstitutional. The group called for a rally at the Alamo for Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. – READ MORE

