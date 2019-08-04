At least 7 people shot in Chicago park; 1 killed, 3 others wounded in separate shooting

At least seven people were wounded by gunfire early Sunday in Chicago after someone opened fire near a playground on the city’s west side.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. in Douglas Park, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Authorities said someone shot their weapon from inside a black Chevrolet Camaro on the street.

2 MOTHERS ACTIVE IN CHICAGO’S ANTI-VIOLENCE MOVEMENT AMONG THOSE SHOT

Those injured ranged in age from 19 to 25.

Three women, ages 19, 22 and 25, were transported to the hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, the news outlet reported. One man, 20, was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition, while another man, 21, was taken to the hospital but was in critical condition.