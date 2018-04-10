Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Request Charitable Donations in Lieu of Gifts for Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are acknowledging the great show of public support for their upcoming wedding and are asking all of their fans to channel that support into charity.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill shown to them since the announcement of their engagement and are keen that as many people as possible benefit from this generosity of spirit,” a statement from the royal family reads. “The couple have therefore asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion considers making a donation to charity, rather than sending a wedding gift.”

The two selected a wide variety of charities that work on different social issues, saying, “Many of these are small charities, and the couple are pleased to be able to amplify and shine a light on their work.”

While they may not have formal ties to the charities they’ve selected, the issues they focused on appear to be personal. Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity for bereaved children of fallen armed forces members, could have been chosen as a reflection of Prince Harry’s own time serving in the British armed forces. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1