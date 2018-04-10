Joss Whedon Tweets About Trump Dying, Gets Suspended, Complains

Last week, acclaimed Avengers director Joss Whedon — his “hate and sadness” being just too “exhausting” for him to keep it up — tweeted out his bleeding heartfelt wish that President Trump would “Die, Don, Just quietly die.”

Donald trump is killing this country. Some of it quickly, some slowly, but he spoils and destroys everything he touches. He emboldens monsters, wielding guns, governmental power, or just smug doublespeak. Or Russia. My hate and sadness are exhausting. Die, Don. Just quietly die.

For the death wish, Whedon, whose Twitter feed has become increasingly characterized by such hysterical, partisan, apocalyptic vitriol, was slapped on the wrist by Twitter and his account briefly suspended (as opposed to permanently suspended like libertarian comedian Owen Benjamin). But, no worries, Whedon has been restored and he quickly took to the social media platform to tell his fans about being victimized by his own murderous tweet.

Well I was put in twitter suspension but luckily there was also a jock, a weird girl, a socialite and a rebel and it turns out we’re all the same or something (?) anyway they all hooked up and I had to write this tweet so I’m not sure, trump still killing the country tho lol — Joss Whedon (@joss) April 7, 2018

"Well I was put in twitter suspension but luckily there was also a jock, a weird girl, a socialite and a rebel and it turns out we're all the same or something (?) anyway they all hooked up and I had to write this tweet so I'm not sure, trump still killing the country tho lol," Whedon wrote Saturday.

