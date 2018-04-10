Pro-Life Students Walking Out to Protest Abortion: ‘Enough Is Enough’

Pro-life Students Are Planning To Walk Out Of Their Classrooms In Over 140 High Schools And Colleges Across The Country Wednesday.

Organized by Brandon Gillespie, a Rocklin High School junior from Sacramento, California, students participating in the event on April 11 will walk out of their schools at 10:00 a.m. in all time zones for 17 minutes – as did students who participated in the gun control walkout on March 14.

I have officially announced the pro-life walkout that i am organizing. It is going to take place on Wednesday, April 11th at 10:00 am. The walkout will last for 17 minutes. We encourage students across the country to participate in a stand for #life — Brandon Gillespie (@bgillie13) March 22, 2018

“Inspired by courageous pro-life students in Sacramento, CA, it’s time for the #ProLifeGen to stand up and say ‘Enough is Enough!’” states the website Pro-Life Walkout about its mission.

“I expect we’ll get less mainstream media coverage than the pro-gun control student walkout because we don’t have them rooting for us,” Kristan Hawkins, President of Students for Life of America, told Breitbart News. “We won’t have MSNBC promoting our walkout. But, to me, this is so refreshing to see a student like Brandon who decided on his own he wanted to stand up and speak out on this issue. For us, this is so powerful, because this is what we need to have a winning grassroots movement that’s working on all cylinders all the time.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1