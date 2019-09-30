Prince Andrew’s Royal Status Won’t Help Him Amid Jeffrey Epstein Investigation, Source Says

Prince Andrew is still being linked to Jeffrey Epstein’s case. In fact, a source said that the dad of two’s royal status won’t prevent him from being investigated by the police.

According to the Sunday Times, the ongoing investigation in the United States is focused on several potential victims who can provide more details about the Duke of York’s connection to Epstein’s sexual abuse case.

“They are not going to dismiss it because he is a royal,” an insider said.

In the coming months, trafficking victims will be interviewed to know what exactly was Prince Andrew’s involvement with them. The Duke of York previously denied that he was ever involved in Epstein’s misdemeanor, and he also said that he didn’t have any idea that Epstein was abusing women.

Dai Davies, Prince Andrew’s former head of royal protection, also said that an investigation into the royal’s accounts is in the interest of the public. Throughout Prince Andrew and Epstein’s friendship, the former was dubbed as “Randy Andy,” and he was also accused of having sex with the then-underage sex slave, Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

And just this weekend, a whistle-blower told police in France that Prince Andrew was one of Epstein's regular visitors in his apartment in Paris. The key witness said that Prince Andrew was spotted at the Paris home more than once.