L.A. Paid $1.3 Billion In Taxpayer Money To Illegal Aliens Via Welfare

Los Angeles County paid nearly $1.3 billion in welfare money during 2015 and 2016 to families of illegal aliens. That number amounts to one-​quarter of the total spent on the county’s entire needy population, according to Fox News.

In 2015, more than 58,000 families received $602 million in benefits. The next year, some 64,000 families received $675 million.

The sanctuary county of Los Angeles draws foreigners who enter the United States illegally and now has the largest concentration of any county ​in the nation, according to a study from the Migration Policy Institute. ​Illegal aliens in the county are allowed to receive welfare and food stamp benefits.

Robert Rector, a Heritage Foundation senior fellow who studies poverty and illegal immigration, told Fox the costs represent “the tip of the iceberg.”

“They get $3 in benefits for every $1 they spend,” Rector said, including the costs of education, police and fire, medical, and subsidized housing — which can total $24,000 per year in government spending per family. – READ MORE