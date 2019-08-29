Prince Andrew’s friend claims fingers prove photo with Epstein ‘sex slave’ is fake

A friend of Prince Andrew claims the now-infamous photo of him and one of Jeffrey Epstein’s “sex slaves” is doctored — because the Duke of York’s fingers are “much chubbier” in real life.

A source close to the royal pointed out several alleged inconsistencies in the 2001 photo that appears to show him with his hand on Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s waist, The Telegraph reported.

“Look at the picture. It has clearly been faked,” the source said. “Andrew’s fingers appear quite slender, like a girl’s fingers. They are also a strange shade of red. His real fingers are actually much chubbier, quite small and chubby.”

Giuffre has long claimed she was recruited by Epstein and his gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell when she was a teen to have sex with the multimillionaire financier and his powerful friends, including Prince Andrew.

The prince has denied her allegations.

"A tabloid newspaper paid a lot of money years ago for a copy of this photo. But no one has ever seen the original. Doesn't that seem strange?" the prince's pal claimed. "Sadly, it seems to us this girl is simply out to make a name for herself."