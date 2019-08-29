RIGGED: Inspector General Hammers Comey for Improper Leaks — Then Let’s Him Skate

The Justice Department watchdog on Thursday released a scathing report stating that former FBI Director James Comey violated FBI policies and his employment agreement with the bureau with his handling of official memos detailing his interactions with President Trump, one of which contained classified information.

“We conclude that Comey’s retention, handling, and dissemination of certain Memos violated Department and FBI policies, and his FBI Employment Agreement,” the Justice Department inspector general report states, noting that “much of the content of the Memos was directly tied to FBI investigative activities.”

While Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz declined to make a recommendation as to whether to charge the former FBI chief, he said Comey broke FBI policies by seeking to share unauthorized information about ongoing investigations with a friend who then gave it to The New York Times two months after his removal.

He also refuted Comey’s claims that his memos were not FBI records but personal recollections, stating that the director was operating in an official capacity and that he acknowledged in his FBI Employment Agreement that “[a]ll information acquired by in connection with official duties with the FBI…remain[s] the property of the United States of America.”

“Former Director Comey failed to live up to this responsibility,” the 83-page report says. “By not safeguarding sensitive information obtained during the course of his FBI employment, and by using it to create public pressure for official action, Comey set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees—and the many thousands more former FBI employees—who similarly have access to or knowledge of non-public information.” READ MORE:

