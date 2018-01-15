Prince Alwaleed Moved To Highest Security Saudi Prison After Refusing To Pay $6 Billion For Freedom: Report

Goodbye Ritz Carlton. Saudi Arabia’s billionaire prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, has been carted off to Al Ha’ir prison, south of Riyadh, after refusing to pay a reported $6 billion to Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to secure his freedom, following a massive consolidation of power on November 4, 2017 in which over 300 princes, ministers and other elites were rounded up in an “anti-corruption” purge.

Sources told the Middle East Montior that nearly 60 detainees were transferred to the most high security prison in the Kingdom. The prisoners include Prince Al-Waleed Bin Talal as Prince Turki Bin Abdullah and a number of government officials who refused to make the large financial payments for their release.

Among those arrested on allegations of corruption is Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, the Saudi King’s nephew who is worth more than $17bn according to Forbes, and owns stakes in Twitter, Lyft and Citigroup. According to a Daily Mail source, the crown prince had lulled Alwaleed into a false sense of security, inviting him to a meeting at his Al Yamamah palace, then sent officers to arrest him the night before the meeting.

Purged princes and the like were taken to the Riydah Ritz Carlton Hotel, where they have reportedly been allowed to buy their freedom by giving up their billions in oil wealth for their lives. – READ MORE

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia promised on Sunday that the military coalition his country heads will renew its efforts to “pursue terrorism until it is eradicated completely” following Friday’s monstrous attack on a Sufi mosque in Egypt.

Salman spoke at the first formal meeting of the 41-member Islamic Military Counter-Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. Qatar is a member of the coalition but was pointedly absent from the meeting due to its ongoing conflict with Saudi Arabia and several other Gulf Cooperation Council states, which have accused Qatar of supporting terrorism. Iran is not a member of the coalition, but its officials insist the IMCTC is not intended to be a Sunni alliance against Shiite Iran’s regional ambitions. The Iran-aligned Shiite governments of Syria and Iraq also are not members of the coalition.

“The enemy is terrorism. It’s not sects or religions or races, it’s terrorism,” declared IMCTC Secretary-General Abdulelah al-Saleh, who is a Saudi military officer. However, Reuters notes that the delegation from Yemen’s internationally-recognized government said that the coalition should view Iran as a major adversary, along with groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda. Turkey, in turn, asked for “support from our friends” against Kurdish separatist groups.

Prince Salman told attendees of the meeting that the attack in Egypt, which appears to have been carried out by the Islamic State, was “a very painful occurrence” which must “make us contemplate in an international and powerful way the role of this terrorism and extremism.”