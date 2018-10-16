Priebus: ‘The Kavanaugh Effect’ Will Provide GOP Voters with Extra ‘Juice’ to Vote

In an interview that aired Sunday on New York AM 970 radio with John Catsimatidis of “The Cats Roundtable,” former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus weighed in on the upcoming 2018 midterms following Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Priebus told Catsimatidis that Kavanaugh’s treatment during the confirmation process will provide GOP voters with some extra “juice” to get out and vote.

“Something incredible has happened over the last couple of weeks, and it’s called the Kavanaugh effect on Republican voters,” said Priebus. – READ MORE