Kavanaugh Effect: Democrat Presidential Poll Destroys ‘Porn Lawyer’ Avenatti’s White House Dreams

In a poll that’s been turning heads for various reasons, including the rise in belief that we’ll be getting a lot more of President Trump over the next six years than his critics are desperately hoping, CNN found that enthusiasm for Stormy Daniels’ ubiquitous lawyer is not high, at all, post-Kavanaugh.

Leading the crowded Democratic field of 16 possible candidates for 2020 are, in leftist parlance, two “old white men.” Topping the list is Joe “Big F***ing Deal” Biden with 33% support, followed by democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders with 13%. Coming in third and fourth are two female senators: Kamala Harris (9%) and Elizabeth “Fauxcahontas” Warren.

Down near the very bottom of CNN’s list is Avenatti, with just 1% of the support. Also getting just 1% are Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, and Sens. Kirstin Gillibrand and Amy Klobuchar. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and Maryland Congressman John Delaney didn’t even manage Avenatti’s poor percentage- READ MORE