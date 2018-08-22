Previously Deported Illegal Alien Accused of Raping Minor at Least 20 Times

A Previously Deported Illegal Alien Is Accused Of Forcing Sex With An Underage Teenage Girl At Least 20 Times In Polk County, Florida.

Jesus Ramirez-Velasco, a 31-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged with 20 counts of sexual battery after the 16-year-old daughter of his girlfriend says he had sex with her at least 20 times, according to The Ledger.

Ramirez-Velasco allegedly started having sex with the teenager in December of 2017. Police say their investigation revealed that the illegal alien has had sex with the teen at least 20 times since then.

The victim told police that Ramirez-Velasco threatened to hurt her mom if she did not have sex with him. The illegal alien told police he knew he was breaking the law, but blamed the victim and claimed she asked him for sex. – READ MORE

An illegal immigrant from Mexico stands accused of killing college student Mollie Tibbetts and dumping her body in an Iowa cornfield — after he allegedly accosted her during a July 18 jog and she threatened to call police.

Cristhian Bathena Rivera, 24, was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday in Tibbetts’ death, officials confirmed.

The body of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, was found Tuesday in a field covered with corn stalks. Her father and two sources confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday morning that Tibbetts was found dead; investigators said later in the day they were working to formally identify the body.

We commend the swift action by local, state, & federal investigators working in Iowa in apprehending an illegal immigrant, who’s now charged with first-degree murder. Now, justice will be served. We will never forget Mollie Tibbetts. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 21, 2018

Investigators said they used surveillance footage to track down Rivera. The video showed Tibbetts jogging in a rural area near her hometown of Brooklyn, and also showed Rivera’s car. She was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on July 18 after she went for a jog around a neighborhood in Brooklyn.

Tibbetts’ family pleaded for her safe return and had remained hopeful she would be found alive. Her father, Rob, previously told Fox News that “somebody knows something.” – READ MORE