WATCH: Senator Complains Trump’s Weak On Russia. State Dept Shuts Him Down.

Senator Complains Trump's Weak On Russia. State Dept Shuts Him Down.

Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs A. Wess Mitchell shot down Democratic Senator Ben Cardin’s (MD) assertion on Tuesday that President Donald Trump has been weak on Russia by reminding him that the president has been behind all the actions the U.S. has taken against Russia since taking office.

Cardin complained that Trump, as the head of the executive branch, can exercise sole discretion of potential actions or sanctions against Russia.

“And we saw that the president might very well, we know that there’s been discussions about Magnitsky sanctions and with Mr. Putin, etc.,” Cardin said. “Have you been briefed as to what happened in Helsinki in regards to discussions on sanctions?”

"I have been briefed on the appropriate information that I need to carry out my job with relation to Russia," Mitchell replied. "But the president has often been clear, as recently as an interview yesterday which I would direct you to that the question that you were asking, when he was asked in the interview, he was very clear about this. And beyond that, I would say—"

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security have told Florida’s top election official that they are unaware of Russian efforts to hack into the Sunshine State’s voting systems, as Florida Sen. Bill Nelson claimed earlier this month.

In the letter, obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation, FBI Director Christopher Wray and DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner that U.S. officials “have not seen new or ongoing compromises of state or local election infrastructure in Florida.”

“Russian government actors have previously demonstrated both the intent and capability to conduct malicious cyber operations,” they added.

Nelson, a Democrat, claimed during an Aug. 7 campaign event that Russian hackers had infiltrated some Florida counties’ voter registration systems. He said that leaders on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence asked him to “let supervisors of elections in Florida know that Russians are inside our records.”

Russians “have already penetrated certain counties in the state and they now have free rein to move about,” said Nelson, who faces a tough re-election fight in November against current Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

The claim gained widespread attention for several reasons. The specter of Russian hackers infiltrating states' voting systems has been widely discussed by lawmakers and in the media. Nelson also came under fire for disclosing information that the U.S. government would consider to be classified.