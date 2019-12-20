Trump Gets Massive Post-Impeachment Victory As USMCA Passes House

President Donald Trump got one of the biggest political wins of his presidency on Thursday, which comes just hours after Democrats’ partisan impeachment, as the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) has officially been passed in both chambers of Congress and now heads to Trump’s desk to sign.

Pelosi, who stalled passing the deal for over a year, held a vote on it just hours after Democrats pushed through partisan articles of impeachment against Trump.

USMCA passed in the House in an overwhelming 385-41 vote with 38 Democrats opposing it. Far-left Democrat Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) all voted against the trade agreement, which experts have said will create tens of thousands of new jobs for American workers.