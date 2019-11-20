Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Reveals Obama Aides Left ‘You Will Fail’ Notes Behind For Trump Staffers

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham revealed that Obama aides departing the White House lower press office left notes telling incoming Trump administration members that “you will fail.”

Grisham relayed the story during an interview with a Virginia radio station.

“We came into the White House – I’ll tell you something, every office was filled with Obama books,” she recalled. “And we had notes left behind that said ‘You will fail,’ ‘You aren’t going to make it.’”

“And in the press office,” Grisham added, “there was a big note taped to a door that said, ‘You will fail.’”

Despite pushback from several verified Obama-era officials on social media claiming she had lied, three former Trump administration employees confirmed the story. – READ MORE