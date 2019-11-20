Sen. Kennedy: Christmas Ornaments, Drywall and Jeffrey Epstein, Three Things That Don’t Hang Themselves

Sen. John N. Kennedy (R., La.) during a Tuesday hearing listed off three things that don’t hang themselves: Christmas ornaments, drywall, and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“Christmas ornaments, drywall and Jeffrey Epstein—name three things that don’t hang themselves. That’s what the American people think,” Kennedy said. “And they deserve some answers.”

The Louisiana senator was questioning Federal Bureau of Prisons director Kathleen Sawyer about Epstein’s death in federal custody.

Questions have surrounded Epstein's alleged suicide by hanging. Conspiracy theories have spread that the sexual predator was murdered by the government or by his influential associates. Kennedy urged transparency to quell the rumors surrounding his death.