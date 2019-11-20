Royal Family Biographer Defends Prince Andrew: “Soliciting Sex From Minors Is Not Pedophilia”

A high-profile British socialite and royal expert has sparked outrage as she appeared to claim underage sex with prostitutes is not the same as paedophilia.

Lady Colin Campbell, who authored a best-selling biography about Princess Diana, said while she was not defending Jeffrey Epstein, there was a “difference” between a minor and a child, reports The Sun.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the 70-year-old said: “You all seem to have forgotten that Jeffrey Epstein, the offence with which he was charged, and for which he was imprisoned, was soliciting prostitution from minors.

“That is not the same thing as paedophilia.”

But a stunned Piers Morgan, who hosts the breakfast show, hit back, asking: “What do you call it?”

She then answered: “Prostitution.”

In the quick-fire debate, Morgan then asked: “If you solicit a 14-year-old for prostitution, you’re a paedophile.” – READ MORE