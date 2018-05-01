Politics
Press Apparently Has Its Scalp Even As Secret Service, White House Refute Ronny Jackson Smears
The Secret Service, after a thorough investigation in response to anonymous, media-promoted smears, is reporting that it found “no information that would indicate” that a misconduct allegation against withdrawn VA nominee Ronny Jackson is true.
Despite additional evidentiary support from the White House, we learned over the weekend that Jackson won’t return as White House doctor.
CNN led the “sources say” smear campaign in a story originally posted on Tuesday (“04/24,” as seen in the Google News result), but updated on Friday.
As usual, the charges were entirely anonymously sourced.
Here is the full Thursday Secret Service response (click on the graphic to see a larger version in a separate tab or window:
The Secret Service didn’t have to include the second and third paragraphs seen above to refute the charges in question, but appears to have done so to push back against the anonymous charges impugning Jackson’s character. – READ MORE
The American people don't trust the establishment press, as seen in a Pew Research poll result released Thursday showing that only 8 percent of Americans have "a great deal of confidence" that the media will "act in the best interests of the public." Here is one more example showing why this attitude is entirely justified:…