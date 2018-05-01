Progressive Pastor Defends Sacrilegious ‘Beyoncé Mass’

A wildly progressive church in San Francisco conferred sainthood onto the pop singer Beyoncé by celebrating her with a “Beyoncé Mass.”

After the so-called “Mass” went viral, the church pastor, Jude Harmon, has defended his decision to host the event, saying Jesus used “very provocative images” to support his teachings.

“I know there are people who will say using Beyoncé is just a cheap way of trying to get people in the church,” said Jude Harmon. “But Jesus used very provocative images in the stories he would tell to incite people to ask hard questions about their own religious assumptions. He regularly provoked. We’re following in the way of Jesus.”

“It’s all about finding the appropriate context,” explained Harmon. “Everything Beyoncé has said and produced isn’t appropriate for every venue. But Beyoncé has 20 years of work. Of course you can find things that fit the context of the Mass.”

The “Beyoncé Mass” is hardly the first time that Grace Cathedral used such “provocative” imagery. In fact, just weeks prior, another service lectured on how Mary Magdalene was the “original nasty woman” and featured the biblical figure in a “p***y hat.” – READ MORE

