True Pundit

Politics TV

Students Spray-Paint An American Flag — Veterans’ Response Leaves Them With Tears In Their Eyes (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

A group of high school students in Georgia spray-painted the American flag for fun.

After they talked to U.S. military veterans about what the flag means to them, they were left with tears in their eyes.

“Fox & Friends First” reports that the students spray painted an Americans flag. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Students Spray-Paint An American Flag — Veterans’ Response Leaves Them With Tears In Their Eyes
Students Spray-Paint An American Flag — Veterans’ Response Leaves Them With Tears In Their Eyes

A group of high school students in Georgia spray-painted the American flag for fun. After they talked to U.S. military veterans about what the flag means to them, they were left with tears in their ey

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: