Students Spray-Paint An American Flag — Veterans’ Response Leaves Them With Tears In Their Eyes (VIDEO)
A group of high school students in Georgia spray-painted the American flag for fun.
After they talked to U.S. military veterans about what the flag means to them, they were left with tears in their eyes.
"Fox & Friends First" reports that the students spray painted an Americans flag.
