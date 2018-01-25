President of Uganda: ‘I Love Trump’ Because ‘He Talks to Africans Frankly’

While people across the world condemned President Donald Trump for his comments about African nations, the president of Uganda praised him.

“I love Trump because he tells Africans frankly,” President Yoweri Museveni said after an apology was issued for Trump’s recent comments that African nations were “s—hole countries,” according to The Associated Press.

He added, “I don’t know whether he was misquoted or whatever. But he talks to Africans frankly. In the world, you cannot survive if you are weak.”

The Ugandan president is one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders and called Trump an honest man during his State of the Nation address, the AP reported.

Uganda’s speaker of parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, did not agree with Museveni and said Trump’s remark was “obviously quite disturbing and upsetting.” – READ MORE

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen testified under oath Tuesday that she did not hear President Trump call Haiti, El Salvador and other developing nations “sh—hole” countries in a controversial meeting last week — though she did say he used “tough language.”

Mr. Nielsen also said “other congressmen” in the meeting used tough language when they were negotiating with Mr. Trump.

“I actually was struck more by the fact that the conversation … had gotten to a place where many people in the room were using inappropriate language in the Oval Office,” she said, saying she remembered “specific cuss words being used by a variety of members.”

Sen. Richard Durbin, the Illinois Democrat who has driven the issue of Mr. Trump’s words, said he did not use foul language, and Ms. Nielsen agreed. – READ MORE

Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) misrepresented President Donald Trump reported comments referring to Haiti, and El Salvador and African nations.

Cotton said, “I didn’t hear that word either. I certainly didn’t hear what Sen. Durbin has said repeatedly. Sen. Durbin has a history of misrepresenting what happens in White House meetings, though, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by that.”

After being pressed, Cotton said, “I didn’t hear it. And I was sitting no farther away from Donald Trump than Dick Durbin was, and I know what Dick Durbin has said about the president’s repeated statements is incorrect.” – READ MORE