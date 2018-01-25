True Pundit

NFL Player with $11 Million Contract Arrested for Stealing $15 Phone Charger

Ravens rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been arrested in Alabama.

Last year’s first round pick for the Ravens faces a charge of third-degree robbery, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the police report from the University of Alabama Police Department, Humphrey was charged in connection with the theft of a $15 phone charge.

He was booked in early Thursday morning, and is being held on $2,500 bond.

