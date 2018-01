Rick Perry: ‘The United States Is Not Just Exporting Energy. We’re Exporting Freedom.’ (VIDEO)

Davos, Switzerland, will play host to a much-anticipated visit from President Donald Trump on Friday when he is slated to outline his “America First” agenda to attendees at the World Economic Forum.

The speech has already garnered much attention and protests from anti-Trump demonstrators, but U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry chalks the backlash up to citizens not having an understanding of the true meaning behind Trump’s “America First” message.

Speaking with Fox Business‘ Maria Bartiromo on her show “Mornings with Maria,” Perry stated that the concept is “really simple from my perspective.”

“This is about America being competitive around the globe,” he said. “When folks are thinking about where you want to buy your energy from or where you want that next load of LNG (liquefied natural gas) to come from, we want you to think about America, first.” – READ MORE

More than 1,000 private jet flights have been delivering globalist elites to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, where attendees are discussing — among other topics — the ‘major threat’ of climate change.

Airports around the Swiss ski resort will see the number of private jets spike 335 per cent during the annual meeting of world elites, according to Air Charter Service (ACS).

Research commissioned by the jet hire company found an average 218 private jet movements a day during the weeklong forum, compared to the 65 daily flights Swiss airfields usually deal with.

Andy Christie, group director for executive jets at ACS, said clients last year opted for expensive “heavy jets” to their lighter, more environmentally-friendly alternatives, with Gulfstream GVs and Global Expresses both being used more than 100 times each. – READ MORE

The annual meeting of globalist elites at the Swiss ski resort Davos got off to an unintentionally ironic start this week as delegates including 60 heads of state and hundreds of top business leaders found themselves severely delayed by snow storms.

Not even the favoured elite means of transport to avoid traffic problems that beset ordinary people was available as the World Economic Forum summit opened, as the severe snow storm closed even the town’s helicopter pads.

The New York Times reports speakers were late to their own sessions and press conferences in Davos Monday as the roads had become impassable and clogged with traffic — even including the “luxury” black minivans brought to the town to ferry top Davos guests quickly and anonymously.

One who missed their speech because of the snow was academic Linda P. Fried, who “bristled” at the suggestion that a summit that was to devote a large part of its time to discussing global warming was being severely affected by snow, telling the NYT that “It isn’t accurate, people just don’t understand, that’s not the metric.” – READ MORE

