Donald Trump Launches ‘Black Voices for Trump’ Coalition for 2020

President Donald Trump traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday to launch the “Black Voices for Trump” coalition for his 2020 re-election campaign.

“We’re going to campaign for every last African American vote in 2020,” he said in a speech as the crowd cheered.

The president celebrated his successful first term presidency, bringing unemployment for the black community to historic lows, restoring the strength of the economy, passing criminal justice reform, and creating tax-exempt opportunity zones.

Trump recalled his controversial statement during the 2016 campaign to the black community, asking them “What the hell do you have to lose?” by supporting a Republican for president.

“I do my best work off-script,” Trump said, and added with a grin, “I hate to say this, I also do my worst work … it makes things very exciting.” – READ MORE